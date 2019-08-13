JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff's Office will participate in "Cop on a Rooftop," a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin, from 6 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at two Dunkin’ Donuts stores in Janesville.

Sheriff’s office employees will be stationed on rooftops and taking donations at the entrances of the stores at 2121 Milton Ave. and 1905 Center Ave., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Proceeds will support more than 10,000 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes. The sheriff's office collected $2,865 during the 2018 fundraiser, according to the release.