People needing to cool off on hot days can go to several local cooling and overnight centers, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.
A heat advisory is in effect in Rock County until 7 p.m. with temperatures possibly rising above 100 degrees, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Centers will be available to residents when temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County, according to the release. Forecasts show high temperatures hovering around that mark through Thursday.
Those who use the air-conditioned cooling centers are responsible for their own belongings, water and food.
Locations and open hours are:
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit. 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 608-364-2905.
- Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. Second Ave., Brodhead. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 608-897-4018.
- Brodhead Police Department lobby, 1004 W. Exchange St., Brodhead. Open 24 hours Monday through Sunday. Call 608-897-2112.
- Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Call 608-882-2260.
- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 608-884-4511.
- GIFTS Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville. Overnight by appointment only Monday through Sunday. Available only to men. Call 608-728-4941.
- Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., Janesville. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Call 608-758-6600.
- Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Call 608-868-6900.
- Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 608-868-7462.
- Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., Orfordville. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 608-879-2004.
For information about heat awareness and safety, visit ready.gov/heat or dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/weather/heat.htm.
Rock County is also at risk for severe weather today and tomorrow. Residents should watch weather reports for potentially dangerous storm systems in the area, according to a news release.
In the event of a tornado warning, residents should not rely on the outdoor warning sirens to alert them, according to a release.
For severe weather information, updates or alerts, residents can consult these services:
- Interactive National Service Mobile Alerts. Registration is required at inws.ncep.noaa.gov.
- NOAA weather radio. Provides warnings, watches, forecasts and non-weather emergency alerts from the nearest National Weather Service Office.
- Wireless emergency alerts. Available on most mobile phones.
- Apps for mobile devices.