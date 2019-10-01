JANESVILLE

Final votes in the Coolest Thing Made in Janesville contest will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 3, according to a news release.

Voting is open until midnight Thursday, and the winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 4, according to the release.

The five finalists are:

Post shields. Produced by Post Shields, these protective coverings ward off damage to posts by lawn care equipment.

Soap. Made by Dirty Bear Soap, which creates homemade soap bars imbibed with crazy and unusual scents.

Wagons. Produced by Wisconsin Wagon Company, the wagons are built by hand in four sizes.

Beer. Handcrafted brews are made by nanobrewery Rock County Brewing Company.

Sound shark. Made by Klover Productions, the sound shark is an audio-capturing device that picks up sound from more than 30 feet away.

The contest celebrates October as Manufacturing Month, according to the release.

For more information about the contest, contact Nancy McDonald at 608-755-3180 mcdonald@ci.janesville.wi.us.

To cast a vote, visit growjanesville.com/community/2019-coolest-thing-made-in-janesville.