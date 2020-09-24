JANESVILLE
The “Coolest Thing Made in Janesville” contest has narrowed its list of contenders to 15 semifinalists.
Residents can vote on any of the following items to advance to the final round of voting:
- Warheads, Impact Confections.
- Sound systems for live events downtown, Downtown Janesville Audio.
- Websites, Foremost Media.
- COVID-19 face shields, Prent/Goex.
- Precision assembly press, Janesville Tool & Manufacturing.
- Beer, Rock County Brewing.
- Lip loob, Simply Solutions.
- Janesville Coaster Wagon, Wisconsin Wagon Company.
- Blood Orange Radler, Gray Brewing.
- 40 mm grenade ammunition and fusing, Amtec.
- Recyclable food packaging, Coextruded Plastic Technologies.
- Bridal gowns, Moore Couture Bridal.
- 3D archery foam targets, Rhinehart Targets.
- Post shields, Post Shields.
- Natural gas compression and refueling systems, Angi Energy.
- Hand sanitizer, DeVere.
The final five contenders will be voted on starting Thursday, Oct. 1. The winner will be selected Oct. 16 and recognized Nov. 9 at the city council meeting.
To cast a vote for the coolest thing, visit growjanesville.com/community/2020-coolest-thing-made-in-janesville.
For questions, contact Economic Development Coordinator Nancy McDonald at 608-755-3180 or mcdonaldna@ci.janesville.wi.us.