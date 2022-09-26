Hot dog buns are collected during the annual Bags of Hope food drive and distribution at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville in 2021. The 2022 Bags of Hope fundraiser starts in October.
JANESVILLE—Chef Ace Champion is hoping people will become more familiar with their own bodies and step outside traditional cultures during an annual Janesville School District fundraiser next week.
Champion, who is based in Green Bay, will return for the district’s annual Delivering Bags of Hope fundraiser with a three-hour cooking demonstration and health presentation Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event is part of the district’s months-long effort to raise tens of thousands of dollars to purchase two week’s worth of food for 350 district families and 50 senior citizens who live in rent-controlled housing.
“So being a chef, I think the biggest thing that I think one should never go without, and that’s food,” Champion said. “I normally don’t drive farther than an hour from Green Bay, but Janesville School District and Bags of Hope really has a special place in my heart.”
Cooking demonstration
Doors open for Champion’s cooking demonstration at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5 with the event starting at 6 p.m. at 10 S. High St., Janesville.
Champion’s cooking demonstration will feature cross-culture fusion dishes; for his health presentation, he’ll talk about how with the right nutrition and knowledge of the body, a person can heal some of their own ailments.
People can register online for the cooking demonstration by going to the district’s website, janesville.k12.wi.us. Halfway down the home page, there’s a “Bags of Hope” icon that leads to more information about the fundraiser.
Many fundraisers
The cooking demonstration is one of many fundraisers in the district’s Delivering Bags of Hope catalog. People will be able to donate at Festival Foods cashier lines at the start of October, and a brat fest will be held on Oct. 8 at the store, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville. The district hopes to raise $40,000, event organizer Denise Jensen said, and has raised nearly $9,400 as of Sept. 23.
The district will deliver the grocery bags on Dec. 17.
Champion’s demonstration will focus on crossing Louisiana and Mexican styles of cooking. He uses cross-culture infusion of food in his home kitchen, he explained, where he combines flavors and foods that are not often seen together but share similarities, such as Chinese and Italian.
“The whole concept behind that is to show that we are all one in the same,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, some (infusions) don’t work, so it’s kind of trial and error. But for the most part infusing cultures and spices together is just a phenomenal thing that I wish more and more people would do.”
‘Know Thyself’
His health presentation will focus on what it means to “know thyself” by understanding the body’s functions and understand what messages their body is sending to them. It goes farther than just knowing your basic anatomy—which still matters, Champion said. Also knowing how your immune system or kidneys work is vital to self-healing—to understanding what your body is trying to tell you through a runny nose or persistent back pain.
It comes down to eating the right foods, putting yourself in the correct mind space and even listening to the right type of music, Champion explained.
“I’m a firm believer of the law of attraction, so what you think about, you attract,” he said. “I think bringing awareness to people that if you’re feeling sick, if you’re feeling down in the dumps, the first place you want to look at your thought pattern.
“So it’s really pushing people to try to heal themselves because in reality, our bodies is the ultimate healer,” Champion added. “There’s not a doctor out there, no one on this planet that can naturally heal you besides yourself.”
Helping students
The fundraiser helps ensure students who are economically disadvantaged don’t have learning loss over winter break from poor or insufficient nutrition, Jensen said. Approximately half of the district’s student population is considered economically disadvantaged, measured by the number who qualify for free and reduced meals.
Families whose income qualifies their children for free and reduced meals often struggle to afford three meals a day during school breaks, Jensen added.
“Our intent is to help families get through that time by giving them basics and staples to help fund their own food supplies, as well as keeping our students in good nutrition, from the time that they’re away from school so that they’re not losing any of the learning that they’ve already gained at that point halfway through the school year,” she said.
