Hot dog buns are collected during the annual Bags of Hope food drive and distribution at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville in 2021. The 2022 Bags of Hope fundraiser starts in October.

 Gazette file photo

JANESVILLE—Chef Ace Champion is hoping people will become more familiar with their own bodies and step outside traditional cultures during an annual Janesville School District fundraiser next week.

Champion, who is based in Green Bay, will return for the district’s annual Delivering Bags of Hope fundraiser with a three-hour cooking demonstration and health presentation Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event is part of the district’s months-long effort to raise tens of thousands of dollars to purchase two week’s worth of food for 350 district families and 50 senior citizens who live in rent-controlled housing.

