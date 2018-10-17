MILTON
The Milton City Council expressed its willingness to transfer ownership of Central Park to the Milton School District at the council’s meeting Tuesday night.
The school district approached city administration last month about the possibility of transferring ownership so the district could better serve its athletic needs, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
Members of the city’s parks and recreation committee unanimously supported the possible transfer at a meeting Monday night, council member Lynda Clark said. The council then voted Tuesday to continue discussions with the district.
City administration offered its support in a memo this week.
Central Park is located along Municipal and Hilltop drives, adjacent to Milton High School’s football stadium, Anderson Field.
The city and district signed a memorandum of agreement in the 1980s to allow the district to maintain the tennis courts in the park in exchange for use in curricular and co-curricular activities, district director of administrative operations Jerry Schuetz said.
The district is now pursuing the transfer of ownership because the tennis courts need to be replaced, Schuetz said. Replacement will cost between $250,000 and $350,000. The district wants to own the property before making that investment for insurance and liability reasons, he said.
The district will include the court replacement in its 2019-20 capital maintenance budget if the park is transferred to the district, Schuetz said. That work would be part of the district’s preliminary track and field stadium redevelopment master plan.
The plan, which is conceptual at this time, includes significant upgrades to Anderson Field, new tennis courts, and the addition of space for discus, shot put, pole vault and long jump competitions.
The district would allow the community to use Central Park if it takes ownership as it currently does with Schilberg Park, Schuetz said.
The city’s plan commission and city council will have to formally approve the transfer, Hulick said. The city needs to consult its legal counsel before taking the proposal to the plan commission.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse