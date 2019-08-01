JANESVILLE

The contractor working on the Milwaukee Street bridge replacement in downtown Janesville could face more than $100,000 in state penalties if it takes until October to finish the bridge as the company expects.

Starting Aug. 15, Waukesha-based Zenith Tech will be charged a daily penalty of $2,070 for "every calendar day" the $5.7 million project remains uncompleted, DOT spokesman Michael Bie wrote this week in a pair of emails to The Gazette.

Zenith Tech originally projected the bridge replacement would be finished by June 21, but earlier this year, the company said work had fallen behind a few months—mainly because high, fast water on the Rock River was hampering work on new footings for the bridge, the project manager said.

Zenith Tech then agreed to a new, contracted completion date of Aug. 14. But an updated project schedule provided to the DOT last month indicated the contractor likely would not finish until Oct. 24—more than a year after work began.

Bie in an email confirmed the bridge work won’t be finished until “late fall.” The project is taking longer than anticipated because of “weather delays and additional substructure work and retaining wall repairs,” Bie wrote.

In meetings with Zenith Tech, the DOT has asked the contractor to speed up its work—or, as Bie put it, “revise and submit a new schedule with remaining work items compressed to expedite the project.”

“Wis(consin) DOT will need to review the contractor’s schedule once submitted,” Bie wrote.

If Zenith Tech sticks to its July update, the project’s completion would come 71 days past the state’s deadline. At $2,070 a day, that delay would cost Zenith Tech $146,970 in penalties.

City officials this week said such penalties are returned to a project to offset cost overruns that occur when work doesn't meet contracted deadlines.

The penalties wouldn't help businesses along West Milwaukee Street that have seen their business shrink as construction dragged on since last October. The work has cut the businesses off from the rest of downtown east of the river and detoured traffic around them.

“Nothing is passed down to us, the businesses affected by this. We just continue to have to suffer,” business operator Judy Shumway said.

Shumway owns The Glass Garden, an art shop and studio at 25 W. Milwaukee St. Her shop is adjacent to the bridge project’s staging area and has been nearly surrounded by construction and chain fencing for months.

Shumway said since the street shut down when the bridge removal started, walk-in retail traffic to her shop has dried up. Her sales have been down about 20%.

She said some of her customers tell her they are avoiding the street her shop is on until the bridge is finished.

Other businesses along west Milwaukee Street have reported a 50% decline in sales since the project began.

“Honestly, it’s not just the businesses. The rest of the community, all the residents of this city suffer," Shumway said. "That’s the main street through downtown. You can’t really use it. You have to drive around it.”

Shumway hopes the DOT penalties would pressure Zenith Tech to speed up.

After the earlier announcements that the project was behind schedule, Shumway expected to see crews working longer hours or more days to catch up. She doesn't think that has happened.

"It hasn’t rained much at all in weeks. It’s been dry. And yet there’s days I don’t see crews out here at all. I know they’re not working 10-hour days," she said.

Earlier this week, crews were drilling a final set of footings along the eastern bank of the river. On Thursday, workers were setting wood forms on the western end of the bridge.

Paul Woodard, the city’s director of public works, sat in on meetings between Zenith Tech and the DOT. He said the contractor has multiple other large-scale state contracts.

One such project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is a $63 million contract to replace the deck on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River at Red Wing, Minnesota. That job is supposed to be done by 2020.

Shumway said she hopes the Janesville project is a priority for Zenith Tech regardless of what other jobs it is doing.

"I know if I had to pay $2,000 penalties every day, I'd go bankrupt," Shumway said. "And I hate the thought that we’d be so little that we’re not important."