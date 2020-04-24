Contact tracing is a vital part of understanding the presence of COVID-19 in the stateline area, and one Rock County health official says more resources will be needed to track the spread of the virus as testing increases.

Contact tracing is a common public health practice and involves monitoring people who might have been in contact with an infectious person, in this case a COVID-19 patient.

Identifying people who have been exposed to the virus allows public health officials to plan how to prevent further transmission.

Officials interview patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and ask them to identify others they have been in contact with. Those people are notified of their potential exposure, given tips on what to do if symptoms arise and asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

One of the biggest challenges for investigators is protecting the privacy of the COVID-19 patient while providing enough information to those who might have had contact with the person, said Alanna Gumise, a Rock County public health nurse.

“Another challenge is individuals not following the stay-at-home order,” Gumise said. “We are behind-the-scenes frontline workers whose ultimate goal is to ensure that Rock County residents are healthy and safe.”

Michelle Bailey, a public health nurse supervisor, said the county has nine public health nurses who do contact tracing investigations full time. Some of the health department’s environmental sanitarians help with the work.

Bailey said the health department is in the process of hiring six additional nurses to help with investigations, a move that comes as both Wisconsin and Illinois vow to increase COVID-19 testing and add more investigators.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers on April 20 announced a goal of 85,000 tests per week.

Evers also set a goal of interviewing patients who test positive within 24 hours of receiving test results and interviewing their close contacts within 48 hours.

“There is a need for more (investigators) because with the increased testing capacity, and likely more positive results, the need for contact tracing will also increase,” Bailey said.

Todd Kisner, director of the Winnebago County Health Department’s Center for Health Protection, said the hardest work for his investigators is getting in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients and those who are close to the patients.

An investigation typically begins 24 to 48 hours after the health department receives the positive test result, Kisner said.

“The initial interview and documentation takes about an hour and can vary based on the case and the potential exposure to close contacts,” he said. “Follow-up calls may be required as the disease investigator works through calling the close contacts.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the University of Illinois College of Medicine Health Science campus in Rockford will start drive-thru testing for COVID-19 starting Friday.

The state currently handles about 2,900 tests per day and about 20,300 per week.