JVG_221207_WOODMAN

A preliminary rendering shows hockey players playing on the main ice sheet and the stands a proposed indoor sports convention complex at Uptown Janesville being called the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. A consultant’s study shows that the city-owned complex might run in the red for at least its first four years of operations.

 Courtesy of Angus-Young Associates

JANESVILLE—If it’s built and run under current plans, a consultant estimates the Woodman’s Sports and Convention could operate in the red every year through at least 2028.

Last week, the city of Janesville released a detailed analysis on the proposal, prepared by Colorado firm Ballard King Associates. The consulting firm estimates that in its first year, the 130,000-square-foot ice hockey and multisport arena with an attached convention hall built on the site of a former Sears store at Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue, could cost the city $46,000 more than it would generate in total revenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you