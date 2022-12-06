JANESVILLE—If it’s built and run under current plans, a consultant estimates the Woodman’s Sports and Convention could operate in the red every year through at least 2028.
Last week, the city of Janesville released a detailed analysis on the proposal, prepared by Colorado firm Ballard King Associates. The consulting firm estimates that in its first year, the 130,000-square-foot ice hockey and multisport arena with an attached convention hall built on the site of a former Sears store at Uptown Janesville mall on Milton Avenue, could cost the city $46,000 more than it would generate in total revenue.
According to Ballard King’s estimates, the cost of running the facility would increasingly outpace the rate at which the center would generate revenue, with the gap growing to $66,800 by 2028 as annual costs mount from $1.1 million to $1.36 million over the first four years of operations.
The consultant’s forecast comes a week before the Janesville City Council is set to vote Monday on whether to borrow $15 million to $25 million to construct the public-private project at an estimated cost of at least $50 million.
The city expects the project will go before the council for final approval sometime in late spring 2023.
The newly released analysis has some Janesville City Council members asking a raft of questions.
Councilman Paul Williams said this week that queries he has heard directed at city officials and city-hired Ballard King consultants include whether the city-owned Woodman’s Center would ever turn a profit or break even without a city subsidy and if so, when.
Needs subsidy?
Williams said he asked if an analysis looks farther ahead than the first four years of operations, which he said show a continued trend of cost escalation that would make the center a perennial money loser in the near-term.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it and get some more questions out there,” Williams said. “I’m just having trouble with the numbers.”
Whether the city ran the Woodman’s Center with its own staff or contracted with a third-party facility manager as it does to run the city-owned Riverside and Blackhawk golf courses, Ballard-King’s analysis showed the city would have to subsidize the operations cost for at least the first four years.
Janesville Jets
Under current plans, the Woodman’s Center would be home to the Janesville Jets, a premier youth developmental hockey franchise, high school and youth hockey leagues, other sports leagues, and conventions on convertible hard-court and flex space.
While the consultant’s analysis included some expense and revenue models showing the center would recover 95% to 97% of its costs, Ballard King wrote that doing so would require “aggressive marketing and promotion” of revenue-generating programs to meet those goals.
The analysis pointed out that most such facilities see a ramping of users in the first few years followed by a plateau as the regional market finds a new balance.
City budget figures from past years show Janesville’s existing one-sheet ice arena near where Main Street bends into Beloit Avenue recovered 88% to 92% of its annual costs over the last decade. Ballard King wrote that it is more likely that a facility the size and nature of the Woodman’s Center would recover only 80% of its costs with revenue.
If so, that could mean a gap of between $250,000 and $275,000 every year for the first five years, widening every year as expenses climb and revenue fails to keep pace, according to a Gazette analysis of Ballard King’s estimates.
These funding gaps would come as the city faces ongoing shortfalls in state shared revenue that city officials say has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in budget gaps in many years over the past decade.
Current ice arena subsidy
An operations subsidy at the Woodman’s Center would be in line with how the city has funded operations at its existing ice arena and other city recreational facilities.
In most years over the last decade, the city has subsidized operation of its existing rink, last year to the tune of $47,000. The current ice arena now costs about $400,000 a year to run, according to city budget figures.
On a larger scale—similar to cost projections for annual operations at the Woodman’s Center—the city’s Riverside and Blackhawk golf courses have cost $1.2 million to $1.4 million a year to operate over the last decade. Both courses are operated by private third-party company.
In some of those years, the golf courses did not turn a profit, and the city appears to have covered the remaining costs with “general fund subsidies” and fund “transfers” amounting to about $50,500 in 2022, according to past city budget records.
Conventions underestimated?
Christine Rebout, executive director of the nonprofit Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is working closely with city officials and the Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Complex, a private booster group that so far has raised about $5.6 million in private sponsorships for the project.
For the first several years of the Woodman’s Center’s operations, Rebout’s organization plans to donate to the new arena and convention hall $100,000 in city hotel taxes that normally helps fund its operations.
Rebout said the Convention and Visitors Bureau would also initially be the Woodman’s Center’s main marketing vehicle, supplying sales staff for bookings ranging from youth hockey to pickleball and volleyball tournaments to midweek corporate conferences and larger weekend trade shows and gala dinners.
Both are commitments the bureau has made to shepherd the facility through its early years, although the analysis shows those measures still wouldn’t lift the facility into profitability the first several years.
Rebout and city officials in a report the city also released last week said they believe Ballard King’s analysis is “conservative” in its estimate of revenue the Woodman’s Center might generate.
Rebout noted, for instance, that the Ballard King analysis estimates that the Woodman’s Center would book about 15 conventions, trade shows or other nonsports events per year in its 20,000-square-foot flex space, generating just $22,000 of the facility’s overall $643,000 in revenue.
Rebout called that estimate for nonsports use of the center “drastically low.”
“We can do so much more than that. I think some of these (consulting) firms just may not have as much familiarity, maybe, with the meeting and events business. I do feel that number of meetings they estimate is incredibly conservative,” Rebout said.
Rebout said she believes her staff could book at least 25 medium or larger scale events on weekends plus a steady stream of “two or three or more” smaller conferences or business meetings each week during the weekdays. That’s not counting sports tournaments, which she said her group would also work to book.
She said that estimate is based on pent-up local and regional demand. Rebout showed The Gazette the tourism bureau’s books, which listed two dozen midsize to large events, including trade shows, that Janesville has lost out on over the last five years.
Rebout’s books showed that in most cases, trade show planners said they passed over Janesville because the city’s existing private convention spaces, which are only about half the size of space planned at the Woodman’s Center, weren’t big enough to accommodate the events.
Such events can bring in $50,000 to $175,000 in economic activity, particularly if they run multiple days, Rebout said. She did go on, however, to acknowledge that she didn’t have figures on what revenue such events would pull in for the Woodman’s Center directly.
Fees and prices
Ballard King’s analysis noted that a few athletic user groups have mentioned “sensitivity” over possible increases to fees at the Woodman’s Center, and some youth clubs have said they would have to step up private fundraising to afford to use the new facility.
Williams pointed out that Ballard King’s estimates show a small crew of just a few to run and maintain the arena’s main sports operations, augmented by a larger number of part-time workers and possible third-party technicians.
He said the projections paint a picture of a brand-new facility with a lean staff that he worries might struggle to meet demand if nonsports use is brisker than estimated. Williams said he is also worried that users could get priced out of the market if an operating gap has to be offset with user fee hikes.
“We need to make X number of dollars to somewhat get close to where we want to be as far as revenue versus expenses,” Williams said. “And yet if you raise fees to the point some people could not afford to go there, you’re defeating your own purpose.”