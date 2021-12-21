JANESVILLE
A public-private solar power plant at the city of Janesville’s municipal landfill likely won’t get built anytime soon unless the cost and economics of such a project changes, a city official said.
Maggie Darr, operations director for the city of Janesville, said a consultant's report heard by the city council last week provided “good news and bad news.”
The good news: It likely would be physically feasible to build and operate a 22-acre set of solar power arrays on a closed or capped section of the city’s landfill off Black Bridge Road—or will be in a handful of years.
But the bad news is that the vast bulk of project’s net cost—about $5.03 million—wouldn’t be recoverable under a 20-year operational model that assumes the city would sell power back into Alliant Energy’s power grid, according to a study that the city ordered this fall from Madison consultant SCS Engineers.
Darr said SCS’s estimate that the city’s expense gave her and others a sense of “sticker shock.”
It assumes the city would develop about 7,200 solar panels across 22 acres of landfill just north of Black Bridge Road at a cost of $5.4 million. That section of the landfill has been closed since 1986.
The project would bring online an initial, 3 megawatts of solar production—a relatively small-scale project compared to many private solar projects that aim to develop hundreds or thousands of acres for solar use.
That would be just one of four potential landfill sites totaling about 80 acres in all that consultants said the city ultimately could develop for solar.
With about a mile of fiber optic communications lines needed between the landfill solar site and Alliant’s nearest electrical substation, Darr said it wouldn’t pay for the city to bankroll construction of the landfill now.
The consultants came to this conclusion even after factoring in a possible public-private partnership with Alliant that would allow the parties to tap into a 22% state tax incentive aimed at offsetting depreciation of power generating infrastructure and equipment at the site.
The study’s outcome, which was revealed in a short presentation to the Janesville City Council by SCS last week, showed that at current reimbursement rates for municipalities selling back solar to a utility such as Alliant, the city over a 20-year span would draw down on the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.
But the city would only recoup about $370,000 of the initial $5.4-million cost of the project.
Darr said that if the city built out solar on other parts of the landfill, as they close over the next 5 to 10 years, the SCS study indicated that under current costs and energy reimbursement rates, the project would not create economy of scale for the city.
“Even in a good-case scenario we’d probably still not be making money at the end of the 20-year period,” Darr said.
Solar plants that are set up and operated as public-private partnership with leased land and energy buyback agreements remain relatively rare in Wisconsin, in part because of the “ambiguity” of Wisconsin’s electric utility interconnection rules.
“Currently, Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission is in the process of clarifying the terms and procedures for connecting customer-sited electric generation equipment to the utility grid. It is expected that the clarification would support these arrangements and Wisconsin would see an increase in solar installation,” SCS Engineers wrote in its study.
SCS wrote that it used “conservative” assumptions on the cost of infrastructure and pointed out that if the city does want to pursue solar at the landfill in the future, the city should negotiate further with Alliant on rate structures for selling back power to the grid.
Darr said it's possible that in the future, if technology costs for solar continue to decrease, solar at the landfill could become more economically feasible.
Darr said she hopes that the outcome of the city's review of solar at the landfill won't curb residents or private commercial entities from hatching their own, private solar projects in the Janesville area.