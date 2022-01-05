The Milton Common Council picked Milwaukee-based Mueller Communications to be the face of a future fire referendum.
The consulting firm has a 30-year history of marketing throughout the state, including previous work on referendum initiatives in Fort Atkinson and Fond du Lac and similar fire and EMS referendums in Pleasant Prairie and the Oconomowoc-based Western Lakes Fire District.
After a closed session, members voted unanimously on a motion to submit a request for proposal to Mueller Communications.
City Manager Al Hulick said in a statement to The Gazette that he and the council were impressed with both proposals they received but ultimately decided on Mueller Communications “based on their breadth of knowledge and experience related to Public Safety Referendums in our state and region.”
The next step in the process is to draft and promote the referendum to be placed on a ballot by this summer.
Infrastructure discussion
The council also discussed two potential programs that could affect area energy production and help improve Milton’s residential water quality.
As part of a planned partnership with the cities of Edgerton and Evansville, the council passed a resolution in preparation for a grant application to be submitted to the Office of Energy Independence, which is part of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. If approved, the grant would go toward creating an energy plan for the cities.
Under the plan, Milton would be generate 25% of its electricity and transportation fuels from renewable resources by the year 2025. Hulick said the process of preparing the grant application is still ongoing but, should funding be approved, the next stage would be to employ a consultant to help develop and draft an energy plan.
Ahead of the vote, alderperson Larry Laehn voiced support for the resolution, calling the unofficial letter of support a great start in the process of generating support and funding for the project.
“That’s a big challenge for communities, finding resources for (an) evaluation,” he said.
The second item members considered was a continuation of the city’s lead service line program. In 2021, the program replaced 40 private lead service lines and 26 galvanized/iron service lines.
According to an analysis provided by the council, the work was valued at $306,901 which was funded with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
A 2022 replacement program would be similar to last year’s, with 100% of funding going to eligible properties. Eligible properties are residential and individually owned.
A motion passed unanimously to approve the application for financial assistance from the Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund.
The next common council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.