JANESVILLE—Work is continuing this winter on a $96 million building update and consolidation at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville, after ground was broken last summer.

Curtis Fell, who was elected in November and is being sworn in today as Rock County sheriff, said in an interview last week that construction workers are currently laying the foundation of new buildings and putting up a new fleet garage.

