BELOIT
Construction has kicked off on a new downtown stadium for the Beloit Snappers.
The $32 million project is expected to be finished about this time next year. Construction had been planned for April before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in work, which pushed back the opening date.
Chain-link fencing has been placed around the stadium site near Mill Street and Shirland Avenue. A portion of Mill Street is expected to be closed starting Wednesday, according to signs posted in the area.
Monday’s construction start comes on the heels of a new development and lease agreement between the city of Beloit and Riverbend Stadium Authority, the nonprofit group that will manage the stadium over the course of a 20-year lease with the possibility for a total of 30 years.
“Breaking ground marks an important and much anticipated milestone for the Riverbend Stadium Authority, Gateway Professional Baseball and all stakeholders involved in bringing this incredible stadium and community amenity to Beloit,” said Jim Packard, Riverbend Stadium Authority president.
“We are pleased with the city of Beloit’s approval of the ground lease and development agreement, and we look forward to this next phase of the project.”
The stadium will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions and restrooms and a 300-plus-person stadium club that can be used for year-round events.
The main concourse will completely circle the field and will feature a main entry gate at center field. Outdoor group areas will be located in left field and right field with a kids playground and inflatable area planned for the outfield concourse.
“This unique stadium concept will be an asset for all Beloit residents to enjoy different cultural and athletic events,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “We look forward to seeing the economic growth this stadium will spur in the downtown area and beyond. This privately funded partnership will create a beautiful facility for our community.”
The stadium also will include facilities and an artificial turf field that allow flexibility for other events in the community. New surface parking lots will be built north and south of the stadium.
The ownership transfer of the Snappers to prospective owner Quint Studer is on hold until Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball approve a new Professional Baseball Agreement.