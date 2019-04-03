JANESVILLE

A Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, in Craig High School’s small auditorium, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Residents may share their opinions on natural resource management. The feedback will be provided to the congress and state Department of Natural Resources.

Participants also may write citizen resolutions and present their ideas at the hearing. Resolutions must be submitted before the event, and the writer must attend.

Resolutions also can be filled out online at dnr.wi.gov/about/wcc.

For more information, contact Larry Meyer at 262-903-0798 or larrypmeyer@msn.com.