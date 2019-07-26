JANESVILLE

Janesville’s next generation of epidemiologists, cancer researchers, oncologists and doctoral candidates in microbiology got a head start on their peers for six weeks this summer.

On Thursday, the second to last day of the Janesville Summer Research Institute, a group of high school students toured the McArdle Cancer Research Labs at the Carbone Cancer Center in Madison. There they learned some of the practical applications of the work they had been doing during the summer.

The research institute, which was the first of its kind for the Janesville School District, was developed by Parker High School teacher Zach Pratt, who started his career in teaching at the college level and did his doctoral work in cancer biology and his postdoctoral work in microbiology.

This summer’s course was funded by a $6,000 grant from the Carbone Cancer Center, and helped pay for materials, supplies and transportation for Thursday’s trip. The money also will help pay for next year’s research institute, Pratt said.

“The only stipulation was that (the course) had to have something to do with cancer research or cancer education,” Pratt said.

The course looked at the ways viruses infect bacteria, the mechanics of the process, where and how it happens and how bacteria mutate to adapt to the viruses and continue to grow.

Here’s how it worked in the lab.

Students used bacterial viruses, called bacteriophages, or phages, for short. Then they exposed the phages to a lab strain of e coli. Within 24 hours, the e coli had developed a resistance to the virus and was continuing to grow.

Then, students sampled the resistant e coli and the original strain and sequenced the DNA of both.

Each DNA sequence consisted of thousand of A, C, G, and Ts, representing the four parts of a DNA strand: adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine.

A computer program allowed them to see the tiny differences in sequencing between the original and the mutated forms.

That tiny difference, say an A where a C should be, could be a potential way to interrupt the spread of e coli.

How does that relate to cancer cells?

“The mechanisms that are driving cancer growth are some of the mechanism that allow the e coli to resist the phages,” Pratt explained.

Researchers are considering what mutations help cancer cells growth faster; they’ve also looked at ways to interrupt that growth.

It’s complicated stuff, but the students understood it, both in terms of cancer research and other issues such as antibiotic-resistant infections.

That’s a subject that interests Madelynn Punzel, 16.

In an interview before the trip to McArdle, Punzel said she was interested in becoming an epidemiologist.

“It’s the study of infectious diseases and how they affect the world,” Punzel said.

Tracking disease and interrupting its spread happens both in the lab and in the community, she said. The need for new solutions is becoming increasingly urgent, Punzel added.

As students wrapped up their work before the trip, they talked about what they learned and the impact of the class on their understanding of science.

Students talked easily of protein receptors, the history of phage therapy, “bouncing around mutations to find something that would work” and EGFR, which is a protein involved in renal function.

Another, perhaps unexpected, outcome of the summer’s work was to transform an ordinary biology teacher into a science hero, worthy of emulation.

His students could end up in research labs, hospitals or at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but for now their goal is something loftier.

“We all want to be like Dr. Pratt,” said Emily Cortez, 15.