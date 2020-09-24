JANESVILLE
The 44th Assembly District candidates, Sue Conley and DuWayne Severson, will participate in a virtual forum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The forum will be streamed live at youtube.com/use/JATVMedia and recorded for later viewing.
Voters can submit questions for the candidates by Friday, Oct. 2, to the Janesville League of Women Voters. The organization will compile the questions and share them with candidates at the forum.
Questions can be submitted online at tinyurl.com/y3vzzlwd or mailed to LWV of Janesville, P.O. Box 8064, Janesville, WI 53547-8064.
Forward Janesville, JATV Media and the League of Women Voters of Janesville are co-sponsoring the event.
For more information, visit lwvjvl.org.