KENOSHA
A candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District plans to speak to voters in three “virtual town hall” meetings ahead of the Aug. 11 election.
District voters may join and submit questions on Zoom and Facebook. The campaign will send Zoom links to those who have registered before each event.
Each town hall also will be streamed live at facebook.com/JoshPadeForWI.
Each event has topics:
- Health care/coronavirus with guests Greg Winkler, division manager at Rock County Human Services, and Katherine Gaulke, town of Delavan supervisor and candidate for state Assembly, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. Register at eventbrite.com/e/115290918240.
- Education/coronavirus with Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Education Association, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Register at eventbrite.com/e/115291335488.
- Economy with Doug Rebout, a Janesville-area farmer and member of the state Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Register at eventbrite.com/e/115292274296.
Pade faces Roger Polack in the Aug. 11 Democratic Party primary.