The 2020 Artistic Discovery Contest is accepting art submissions from high school students throughout the First Congressional District, according to a news release from Rep. Bryan Steil’s office.
The competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives recognizes and encourages artistic talent in students throughout the nation.
Winners will have their art displayed for a year in the halls at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., according to the release.
Up to four entries will be accepted from each high school in the First Congressional District. Artwork must be submitted to a constituent service center before Wednesday, April 8, to be considered, according to the release.
Entries cannot measure larger than 26-by-26-by-4 inches or weigh more than 15 pounds. Winning selections must also arrive in frames and still meet dimension requirements.
Students with questions should contact their art teachers.
For more information, visit steil.house.gov/services/art-competition.