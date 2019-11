JANESVILLE

The Janesville Fire Department will conduct confined-space training during school hours Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 4-6, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

Training will run from 8:20 a.m. until about 1 p.m. each day. Students and school staff will not be in danger during training hours.

Specialty teams at the fire department participate in such exercises to help prepare firefighters for situations in the field.

For more information about the training, call 608-755-3050.