A School District of Beloit employee who allegedly covertly recorded a female victim faces additional charges after more videos showing other victims, including an underage female, were identified, according to an amended criminal complaint filed in Dane County Court.
Andrew P. Liebergen, 49, of Verona, allegedly used a device to record videos of a female victim without consent from November of 2020 until January of 2021 in the bedroom of a Madison-area home.
Liebergen allegedly used a hidden camera hidden in a wi-fi signal repeater and a night-light hidden camera, the complaint shows.
As part of the investigation, multiple laptops, including those belonging to the School District of Beloit, were seized.
The new complaint claims evidence recovered during a forensic exam of the computers found “hundreds of videos from a hidden camera” in a basement bedroom and two bathrooms of the home, according to the complaint.
The videos allegedly showed the original female victim—whose age was not listed in the complaint—a 12-year-old female and the victims’ mother, the complaint states.
Liebergen was originally charged with capturing an intimate representation without consent and misdemeanor invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device. He now faces two additional counts of capture an intimate representation and capture an intimate representation of a victim younger than 18.
Liebergen was arrested March 19, 2021, while at Converse Elementary School in Beloit. Before his arrest, Liebergen served as a literacy instructional coach at Converse. He was placed on paid administrative leave.
A request for comment regarding an update to the leave status was not returned by a district spokesperson as of press time Sunday. A search of the district staff directory on Sunday showed Liebergen remained an employee of the district.
Liebergen was released March 23 on a $500 signature bond as the case remains pending. He will appear next on Dec. 10, in Dane County Court for a pretrial conference, court records showed.
