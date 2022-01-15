JANESVILLE
A private COVID-19 testing company with pop-up locations across the U.S. says it’s shutting down its testing sites for a week to "train" workers amid a surge in COVID infections and mounting complaints the company is using unfair trade practices.
In Janesville, the site of a defunct hot dog restaurant at 320 N. Parker Drive where a free COVID-19 testing site popped up late last year is now shuttered. That’s after its operator—the Center for Covid Control—appears to have suspended COVID testing there and at its many other locations around the U.S.
In a news release late last week, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Center for Covid Control explained the site closures by blaming a surge in new COVID-19 infections because of the Omicron variant, and a growing glut of people coast-to-coast who are seeking testing for COVID.
A “high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals,” the company wrote in a statement.”
The Center for Covid Control had posted a similar message on the window of its North Parker Drive location next to pop-up store banners that advertise “Free COVID-19 Testing” beneath a large, hand-lettered sign in the window that reads “CLOSE.”
The company said it intends to use its weeklong “operational pause” to get “additional staff” and to work through some changes to “customer service and communication practices,” in ways that ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.”
The Center for Covid Control company bills itself as “the nation’s largest” private COVID-19 testing center, founded to initially to help speed up testing processes and results turnaround time.
Its statement and the weeklong closure of testing sites—the company says it’s to bolster “training and education” of workers—comes as the Oregon state Department of Justice has launched a probe into the company after recent complaints in that state and in Florida and Texas emerged alleging the company at some sites delivered fake testing results and failed to disclose testing data to state governments.
At first glance, the Center for Covid Control’s name might appear to some as being synonymous with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S.’s main federally-run research agency on communicable diseases.
But while the Illinois testing company’s corporate moniker seems to ape the handle of the well-known government health agency, the Center for Covid Control, a private entity, has no organizational ties to the CDC.
Federal, state and local officials for months have been warning residents only to book COVID-19 tests through agencies, health care groups and private pharmacies that are registered and listed on government websites as offering reliable and responsible medical testing.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not respond to earlier inquiries in late 2021 by a Gazette reporter on the Center for Covid Control, and whether state or local government health authorities had knowledge or information on the company’s practices, operations and track record as a COVID-19 testing company.
The Walworth County Public Health Department in a notice late last week announced that a Center for Covid Control had shuttered temporarily to retrain workers.
The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois reports it has given the Center for Covid Control an “F” rating, the lowest grade the private, consumer advocacy group gives to companies it monitors. The BBB also said it’s now investigating possible unfair trade practices by the testing company.
The BBB’s Chicagoland office said in a statement on its website that it’s received “numerous complaints,” locally and nationwide that the Center for Covid Control has failed to deliver customers’ COVID test results, and that it also has requested confidential, personal identifying information from customers who are receiving what the company bills as “free COVID testing.”
The BBB said the Center for Covid Control has been “unresponsive to the BBB regarding the resolution of consumer complaints.” The BBB says that residents anyone with concerns should still file a complaint with the BBB or their state’s Attorney General’s office.
In the last few weeks, Americans have been facing longer wait times to book and get results of testing as the pace of infections with the Omicron variant has continued to ramp up.
Countywide public health officials said late last week that state health officials are battling a backlog in local testing data supplied to it from testing groups, and that in turn is one factor that’s hampering state and county health department in delivery to the public of timely information on the pandemic.
Meanwhile, some local hospitals now report the heaviest load of inpatients since the start of the pandemic, and Gov. Tony Evers has said he’ll mobilize the state’s National Guard to help relieve hospitals that report they’re now becoming foundered by a glut of new patients who are ill or recovering from COVID or other maladies.
The Walworth County Public Health Department said in its alert that it recommends residents use the county's website to canvass for local COVID testing sites.
And at a Janesville City Council meeting last week, City Manager Mark Freitag urged residents to continue to visit the city’s website to find an updated and comprehensive list of licensed and trusted COVID testing sites in Rock County.