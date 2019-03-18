JANESVILLE

A vigil and walk to honor the 50 people who died in last week's New Zealand mosque attacks will be held Tuesday evening in Janesville's Fourth Ward neighborhood.

The event is titled "Our Communities Gathered in Prayer: Christians and Muslims Standing and Walking Together for Peace and Healing."

It starts at 6:30 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., and ends at 7 p.m. at the Muslim Dawa Center, 200 S. High St., Janesville.

All are welcome.