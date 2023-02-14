MILTON — The Milton School District will hold two public information sessions next week on its upcoming $9.5 million operating referendum.
One will be in the library at Milton High School, 114 W. High St. at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. The other will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Harmony Elementary, 4243 E. Rotamer Road, in Janesville.
If approved on April 4, the referendum would extend over four years, starting in 2023-24. Superintendent Rich Dahman has said without it the district faces staff and program cuts, that could lead to fewer student offerings and larger class sizes.
According to materials made available prior to Monday’s school board meeting, the district will also hold informational sessions at parent-teacher conferences on Feb. 23, Feb. 27 and March 2.
Also according to those materials, district officials planned to meet with the Consolidated Parents Group at the Consolidated Elementary library tonight.
And on Wednesday, district officials will meet with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce at noon at the Newville Culver’s, 571 E. Richardson Road, Edgerton. And they will meet with the Milton Middle School Parent Group at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the middle school cafeteria, 200 E. Madison Avenue, in Milton.
Informational sessions have also been scheduled with the Harmony Parents Group at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Harmony Elementary library and with the Fulton Town Board at 6 p.m. on March 14 at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, in Edgerton.
“It’s important that folks have accurate information about the upcoming information about the upcoming referendum,” Dahman told the school board Monday night. “Our job as a school district is to make sure we provide education and information to make sure voters make an informed decision about this.”
Dahman touted the district as being “one of the district’s top employers” and “having a history of being fiscal stewards in the community.”
Per student, Milton doesn’t receive as much revenue from the state as other districts in Rock County, in the Badger Conference and across the state.
According to a study released by financial advisor Baird on Jan. 6, Milton received about $14,300 in state revenue per student last year. That included revenue from property taxes, federal funds, state funds and “local non-tax” funds.
That’s below the state average of about $16,900 and the Rock County average of about $15,700, according to the study. Milton was the only district not above $15,000, according to the study.
The study also noted that Milton is one of only two districts in the Badger Conference receiving $15,000 or less per student. The other is Mount Horeb.
In 2022, 92 Wisconsin school districts put referendums on the ballon, 76 of which went on to be approved. Another 52 referendums, including the one in Milton, will be on ballots across the state in April.
“What that really has done is created a system of haves and have-nots among school districts. Districts that are able to supplement the state funding with additional local funding are able to have revenues available. Other districts that either haven’t had successful referendums, or are considering those, don’t have that revenue available,” Dahman said.
