MILTON — The Milton School District will hold two public information sessions next week on its upcoming $9.5 million operating referendum.

One will be in the library at Milton High School, 114 W. High St. at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. The other will be on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Harmony Elementary, 4243 E. Rotamer Road, in Janesville.

