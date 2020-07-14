EDGERTON
The Rock River Valley Blood Center and Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will hold a community blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the old Blackhawk Community Credit Union building, 617 N. Main St.
Walk-in donors are welcome, although appointments are recommended. First-time donors should bring photo ID.
Each donor will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s custard at the event.
To schedule an appointment, call 815-965-8751 or visit donor.rrvbc.org/donor/schedules.