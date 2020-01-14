BELOIT
Community Action of Rock & Walworth Counties plans a search for a new executive director.
Cecilia Dever has accepted a position with another organization, according to a news release.
Julie Lewis, chairwoman of the Community Action Board of Directors, said the board wishes Dever well and looks forward to working with her during the transition.
Dever was hired as deputy director in 2014 and was promoted to executive director in 2015. Her achievements at Community Action include overseeing major renovations of the Community Kids Learning Center playground and reinstating neighborhood outreach at the Merrill Community Center.
Lynn Jones will serve as interim executive director. Marc Perry will serve as interim deputy director.
“We are grateful for their willingness to serve the agency in these roles,” Lewis said. “With the support of directors Debbie Sheldon, Laura Laux and Becky Veium, the board is confident that Community Action’s highly professional leadership team will continue to guide the agency in its crucial mission of helping Rock and Walworth County individuals and families out of poverty.”
The open position and job description will be posted at community-action.org.
Dever’s last day with the agency is Friday, Jan. 17.