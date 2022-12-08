JANESVILLE—The coming winter and early spring could be a grim time for the poorest of Rock County’s residents, who are in less-than-stable housing situations.
In coming months, as inflation is expected to continue pushing up grocery and energy bills and rents continue to rise, a massive federal rental assistance program will wind down. It has helped thousands of low-income Rock County residents pay their rent since mid-2021.
Its sunset will leave some of those tenants with few options to pay for housing if they haven’t been saving up their money over the past 18 months, in anticipation of the program’s end.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties has doled out more than $30 million in federal rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act. But those receiving the aid are only eligible for 18 months—and for most of Rock County’s 4,000 participating households, the mandatory end date will fall in late winter or early spring of 2023.
That’s got Community Action, a Beloit-based social service agency, bracing for a potential tidal wave of homelessness as scores of families—many of whom saw their rent fully covered by the aid—find themselves unprepared to resume shouldering rent on top of inflation, Community Action Deputy Director Laura Laux and Director Marc Perry said.
Some economists also predict the U.S. could slip into a full-blown economic recession in the second or third quarter of 2023, although the potential severity of that remains under debate.
Rising local rent
Meanwhile, according to some estimates, the average rent has climbed more that 20% locally this year, Perry said. The average rent is now $1,000 to $1,300 a month in parts of Rock County, up several hundred dollars a month from a year ago. The stock of available rental housing also remains historically slim, compounding the lack of access.
Community Action now has 127 people on a waiting list for services, and hundreds more local renters in the next few months will see their federal rent aid dry up. Perry said that’s the biggest backlog he’s seen in his 17 years at Community Action, a trend he called “absolutely unprecedented.”
“I don’t think we quite know yet when the dam is going to break. But it will,” Laux said.
The federal rental assistance program was one of the largest emergency housing aid packages in U.S. history. it was rolled out rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic to avert homelessness as a federal moratorium on evictions sunset.
The need-based program was quickly extended to those who qualified. But the size of the program and its rapid rollout came with what Laux said was a lack of federal guidelines. And now, the agency is finding renters who are coming off the assistance caught off guard.
“I think it’s a lack of planning,” Laux said. “I think there’s kind of been a bit of a misconception that this is going to last forever. People think 18 months is forever, and it’s not. It’s 18 months. So, they’re hitting their (cap) threshold, and they’re saying, ‘well, now what? What am I going to do now?”
Newly homeless
In Janesville, one homeless shelter says it is already seeing a spike in the number of young working men who are newly homeless.
GIFTS is a 24-hour homeless shelter for men, and for some with drug and alcohol addiction, a life recovery program.
GIFTS Executive Director Mary Ann Raash said about a quarter of the 22 men currently staying at the shelter on Janesville’s west side do not have substance addictions. Instead, they’ve been hit by sudden spikes in rent and the cost of living.
Raash said one man living at GIFTS’ shelter became homeless after his rent unexpectedly increased, sending his life in a tailspin. She said he has been working, but he’d slipped behind in his truck payments and most of his other bills, and now a rental eviction mars his tenant history.
It may take months for this man to rebuild his savings and to catch up on debt payments, as he simultaneously works with a life coach at GIFTS to learn how to better handle his finances.
Meanwhile, Raash said some GIFTS clients trying to find their footing are unable to find affordable housing locally. Many are employed locally and can’t afford to move to another town and commute to work.
The man whose rent and bills spiraled is enrolled in Rent Smart, an accredited financial literacy course GIFTS offers. It teaches renters how to plan ahead to meet core obligations. Such training can help convince prospective landlords to overlook a homeless person’s often lackluster financial record, Raash said.
“It shows that they’ve made an extra effort, because the training is a pretty strict environment. They can’t miss a single class, and there’s serious training in budgeting involved. They’re trying to present evidence to a landlord that they deserve just another chance in life,” Raash said.
No financial literacy requirement
But Laux and Perry said too few local renters who have received federal rent vouchers have completed such financial literacy training.
It was not a requirement for federal COVID-19 rent assistance. Even had it been, there are too few housing caseworkers in Rock County to offer such training to all the thousands of residents most at risk of an ongoing financial crisis, Laux said.
One troubling trend Community Action has seen, Perry and Laux said, is some landlords who’ve been paid through COVID-19 rent relief have increased rents on the tenants receiving the aid.
Perry and Laux said it’s not clear whether those landlords are trying to dig out of their own financial hole tied to an eviction ban during the pandemic, or if some are taking advantage of a federal program windfall.
Raash said she believes if the housing crisis deepens in coming months, local advocacy groups may seek a summit with landlords to find solutions to stem the number of renters at risk of homelessness.
The question is ‘How do you get those landlords at the table?’” Raash said. “You can invite them, but how do you get them to actually come to the table?”