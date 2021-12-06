Kelly Willoughby assists a family arriving to pick up a gingerbread house kit at the Eclipse Center in Beloit on Saturday. Volunteers had 250 gingerbread house kits to distribute during the drive-thru Gingerbread Extravaganza, put on by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Scarlett Kirkpatrick puts gingerbread house building kits in a car that arrived at the Eclipse Center on Saturday morning. The kits were being given to those who signed up for the Gingerbread Extravaganza, put on by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties exceeded its expectations for money raised in this year’s Gingerbread Extravaganza.
Beth Tallon, public relations manager for Community Action, said the Gingerbread Extravaganza normally raises about $15,000 each year thanks to sponsors, gingerbread kit orders and the auction that is part of the event. As of Saturday, sponsors and kit sales totaled about $17,000 and the auction had brought in about $3,000. The auction continued through Sunday.
Volunteers had orders for 250 gingerbread house kits, but Tallon said those who ordered the kits did not have to pick them up Saturday.
For the second year in a row, the event was held in a drive-thru fashion because of health safety guidelines suggested because of COVID-19. In previous years, children and their families gathered together to build their gingerbread houses and show them off to their friends.
At the distribution at the Eclipse Center on Saturday, people stayed in their cars as volunteers provided curbside delivery of their gingerbread kits.
There also was an appearance by Santa Claus, who was available for pictures with children and families in a socially distant fashion.
All funds raised through the Gingerbread Extravaganza go toward the programs of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, which offers programs and services to fight poverty. Community Action can help people through programs for at-risk youth, affordable housing, child care, preschool and school age children’s programs and more.
