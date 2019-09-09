JANESVILLE

Local leaders concerned about the growth of vaping are working to educate users and regulate the devices.

Erin Davis with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change said the local nonprofit plans to focus heavily on educating people, especially youth, about the dangers of vaping.

The 2018 Youth Risk Behavior Survey shows 15.6% of ninth graders in the Janesville School District used e-cigarettes or vapes in the prior 30 days. The number rose to 24.3% for 11th graders. Those numbers are similar to national averages, she said.

“What we heard was that vaping should be our highest preventative focus right now,” Davis said.

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said the city might revisit the topic of vaping after recent health studies show hazardous materials in the vapor released by the devices.

“We’re certainly going to take a look at our current ordinance and see if we need to make any changes,” Freitag said.

“I think my concern is on people’s general health and the unknown effects long-term of vaping. There’s still a lot of questions,” he said.

Janesville’s smoking ordinance prohibits juveniles from buying or possessing vapes and bars anyone from vaping within 25 feet of any school building, or in sports arenas, bus stops and “public conveyances.”

Beloit on Sept. 3 approved a new city ordinance to curb the use of vapes. Beginning Wednesday, the products will be treated like cigarettes and can’t be used in places of employment or public places.

These locations include child care facilities, schools, retail locations, health care facilities, restaurants, bars and more.

Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications for Beloit, said minors previously could purchase the devices. Beginning Wednesday, minors will not be allowed to possess or purchase vaping products in Beloit.

“That’s a significant part because local business will have to be sure they’re not selling these devices to anyone under 18.”

Anyone caught vaping in one of these forbidden places will be fined. A forfeiture of $50 plus court costs will apply to youth, and the fine will be $100 for adults. Businesses caught selling the items to youth would pay a $100 fine beginning Wednesday, Millard said.

Millard said the fines are not designed to bring in money but to protect the community.

“We really aren’t trying to use this as a revenue generator,” Millard said. “We don’t want kids to be using these devices and want the public to understand how harmful these devices truly are.”

The Evansville City Council approved an ordinance in March 2018 that prohibits the buying or possession of vapes by minors. If caught with the products, minors are given a fine of more than $300.

Davis said focus groups and studies have shown that area youth might not fully understand vaping. Interviews with Janesville students showed they believe 99% of their peers have tried vaping and believe the habit isn’t harmful, Davis said.

The 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey shows more than 3.6 million middle and high school students surveyed had used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days, an increase of more than 1.5 million students from 2017.

Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change is working with the school district to implement preventive measures against vaping.

The organization purchased signs that will be put in the middle and high schools to inform students about vaping dangers.

The organization also is giving presentations at public events that include a cart filled with hazardous chemicals found in vapes.