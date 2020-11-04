Despite the ongoing pandemic, most communities in Rock, Walworth and Green counties will go ahead with events to honor veterans and current service members on Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Janesville’s Rock River Chapter 236 Vietnam Veterans of America will hold its annual ceremony from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Plaza in Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.
The program will start with a posting of colors and an invocation by the Rev. Earl Sias. The guest speaker is the Rev. Charles Jones, a retired Army master sergeant, who will speak on “Veterans Serving Veterans.”
The national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, salute to veterans and a rifle salute with taps also will be part of the ceremony.
Sias will offer a benediction, and the program will conclude with a retiring of the colors.
St. Mary School will not participate in this year’s program. However, students have made cards that will be distributed to veterans at the ceremony.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Attendees should dress warmly and bring their own chairs.
The program could be canceled in the event of rain or if temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
Here is a list of other known events or cancellations:
Beloit
The Beloit Historical Society will not hold a Veterans Day ceremony but is offering a Veterans Day activity that features a self-guided tour through Eastlawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Road.
A booklet commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and recognizes Beloit natives who served in the war. A map of Eastlawn Cemetery is included and shows where veterans are buried.
Residents can acquire booklets by mail or through curbside pickup at the historical society, 845 Hackett St. Booklets are available with a donation to the society.
To order a booklet or for more information, call 608-365-7835, email info@beloit historicalsociety.com or visit beloithistoricalsociety.com.
ClintonAmerican Legion Post 440 will hold a ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the monument on the corner of Allen Street and County X. A Veterans Day dinner is planned for 6 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County X.
Ceremonies at Clinton High School and local nursing homes have been canceled.
Delavan
American Legion members will perform a short ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 111 S. Second St. and will visit local schools throughout the day.
They will be at Phoenix Middle School at 7:45 a.m., Delavan-Darien High School at 9 a.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church School at 12:15 p.m. and Darien Elementary at 2 p.m.
Edgerton
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will perform a three-volley salute and taps at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the new Veterans Memorial in Central Park on Highway 51.
Masks are recommended. The entire event will be outdoors.
Elkhorn
The Walworth County Historical Society will offer a program at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St.
Glenn Boyd will be the guest speaker. Boyd is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6375 and was an Air Force crew chief on a C-47 transport plane during World War II.
Residents are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Lake Geneva
American Legion Post 24 will remember the end of World War II with a three-volley salute at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main and Broad streets.
All other ceremonies have been canceled.
Milton
The Gathering Place will serve free drive-thru meals for veterans and their spouses for Veterans Day.
Knute’s Bar and Grill in Orfordville will provide a roast beef dinner to veterans, Rosie the Riveters and their spouses. Dinners can be picked up at noon Wednesday at the senior center, 715 Campus St..
Reservations are required by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Call 608-868-3500.
Orfordville
All Veterans Day ceremonies are canceled.
Sharon
All Veterans Day ceremonies are canceled.
Walworth
In lieu of the traditional Veterans Day ceremony, Walworth Elementary and Walworth Middle schools will offer a video ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The video will be posted Wednesday to the Walworth schools website, www.walworth .k12.wi.us.
Williams Bay
Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 will salute veterans with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Edgewater Park on East Geneva Street.
Members of the VFW will give a short presentation to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Afterward, members will pay tribute to Fred Sleeman, the last World War II veteran and member of the post, who died earlier this year. The national anthem, “Armed Forces Medley” and taps will be performed.
Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended.
The program will move to the park pavilion in the event of rain.