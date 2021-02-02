JANESVILLE
A community committee that advises Janesville police officials on issues important to local African Americans re-formed and re-set its goals at an online meeting Tuesday.
Daniel Jackson, a local black man who is the dean of students at Marshall Middle School, volunteered to lead the group.
“I think it’s needed now more than ever,” Jackson said of the group, formally known as the African America Liaison Advisory Committee.
Police Chief Dave Moore said Jackson, who had been involved in the committee previously, offered his services in the wake of recent meetings that apparently didn’t go well.
Exactly what happened at those meetings was not discussed Tuesday, but several speakers noted the heightened attention to racial-justice issues in the wake of deaths at the hands of police around the country in 2020.
Jackson said he grew up in Janesville, works here and is raising two children here, so the work of creating positive relations between Black people and police here is important to him.
People are grieving over the deaths of Black and brown people at the hands of police, Jackson said, and police departments are under scrutiny, and he is interested in helping preventing problems.
Jackson proposed the committee’s goals be threefold: to educate themselves on police policies and procedures so they can be better advocates in the community, help with outreach to communities of color and help with recruitment.
Jackson suggested, without opposition, a semimonthly meeting schedule that allows residents to air their thoughts at one meeting while the committee members would address issues and educate themselves the other monthly meeting.
A committee member asked if meetings would include local activists who had been involved in protests and families affected by events.
“That voice needs to be heard,” Jackson responded.
“We’re all in. We’re here to make this work,” Moore said of the police department. “It’s tough in America right now. … I sense a lot of anger at times, but I think this committee can help our community move forward.”
The committee member noted above said she took her son out of Craig High School after he felt unwelcome there, and she said more should be done to make schools welcoming to students of diverse backgrounds from bigger cities, who she said are likely to increase in numbers.
Moore agree, and said he has talked to Craig Principal Alison Bjoin about this, and it’s a big concern for her.
Bjoin, who attended the meeting, nodded vigorously in agreement.
In other business, Moore said patrol officer Jeff Winiarski has been reassigned to work on recruitment of police officer candidates who are minorities, including reaching out police academies colleges and universities, including historically Black colleges and universities, as well as Explorer Scout organizations and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The police department has had one African American officer in its entire history, and that officer lasted only a short time.
“We’re hopeful this (recruitment effort) will work well for us. … We continue to try, I assure you of that,” Moore said.