EVANSVILLE

The Evansville Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group to renew its accreditation for the next three years and is asking the public for comments on its standards.

The accreditation group studies the police department from multiple angles, including policy, procedures, management, operation and support service.

Accreditation recognizes Wisconsin police departments for professional excellence and is dependent on nearly 250 standards.

Departments are accredited for three years. Evansville last went through the process in 2017.

Residents looking to comment on the department can call 608-882-2292, Ext. 14, from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Emails can be sent to executive.director@wileag.info.

Residents also can submit written comments about the department's ability to meet accreditation standards to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, P.O. Box 528, Hartland WI 53029.