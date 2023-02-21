A retired Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Sasha died Monday after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Sasha was formerly assigned to Sgt. Nathan DeBoer. According to a press release, Sasha started with the sheriff’s office in August 2013 and was primarily assigned to the patrol bureau. She also worked with the SWAT team and the special investigations unit.
Sasha worked with Sgt. DeBoer by performing sniffs for narcotics at schools and apprehending and locating missing persons, the release said. She conducted over 150 tracks and over 600 drug-related searches before she retired in January 2022.
The sheriff’s office noted in the release that it considered Sasha to be an asset and that she received numerous commendations and letters of appreciation for her work.
“Sasha served this county with great enthusiasm and was spoken highly of by her fellow deputies that she protected,” the release said. DeBoer said she was the best partner that he ever had the pleasure of working with.
The sheriff’s office expressed its condolences to the DeBoer family.
“Rest in peace, Sasha. We have the watch from here,” Det. Luke DuCharme, the Honor Guard commander for the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, said in the press release.
