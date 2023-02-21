SASHA

Retired K-9 Sasha and her partner Sgt. Nathan DeBoer.

 Submitted photo

A retired Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Sasha died Monday after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Sasha was formerly assigned to Sgt. Nathan DeBoer. According to a press release, Sasha started with the sheriff’s office in August 2013 and was primarily assigned to the patrol bureau. She also worked with the SWAT team and the special investigations unit.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you