EDGERTON
The Edgerton School District will host a combined school band concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the high school gymnasium, 200 Elm High Drive.
The free concert will feature performances by the sixth- through eighth-grade bands, high school concert band and wind ensemble.
All bands will perform the grand finale number, “Fulton Station Jubilee.” This will be the first performance of the piece, which was commissioned by the high school music department and Edgerton Band Boosters and composed by Jeremy Schwinger of Kansas City, Missouri.
The band boosters also will hold a 50/50 raffle and offer refreshments at the concert. Proceeds will provide scholarships for summer band camps and will honor band students' participation.
Because of construction work, concertgoers must enter the gym through the pool entrance on the north side of the building.