JANESVILLE

You’ve already started to experience the cold.

Now get ready for the snow … and possibly the flooding?

Janesville could get hit with 8 to 12 inches of snow starting late afternoon or early evening today. The snow will continue into Monday, and a 24-hour winter storm warning is already in effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, said meteorologist Marc Kavinsky of the National Weather Service office in Sullivan.

Beloit has already declared a snow emergency for the duration of the winter storm warning, according to a news release.

What really could complicate this nasty bout of winter weather is flooding on the Rock River. The Afton area was already considered to be in a minor flood stage as of 6 p.m. Saturday, with water levels nearly a foot above the 9-foot flood mark.

Kavinsky did not know of any specific reports of flood damage near Afton on Saturday night.

The cold is causing parts of the river to freeze and form ice blocks. Strong winds can push the ice blocks downstream, where they could get stuck at a bend or some other obstruction in the river, he said.

If the blockage, called an ice jam, becomes large enough, water levels could continue to rise upriver and cause flooding, Kavinsky said.

It’s very difficult to predict flood levels amid an ice jam. If the blocks get dislodged, the jam will clear and the water level will drop rapidly, he said.

A tentative flood stage forecast shows the river will fall gradually but remain above the 9-foot flood stage for a few days, Kavinsky said.

As for the brutal temperatures, they will settle in Monday night following the snowstorm and stick around through Friday. The high Wednesday might not break -10, and that’s not including wind chill, he said.

Wind chills could plummet to -40 or -50 during the coldest stretch of this week. The National Weather Service advises people to dress in layers and minimize their time outside.

Temperatures above 20 degrees might return Saturday.

You can blame pesky atmospheric steering winds for pulling bitterly cold air from northern Canada and causing this week’s temperatures to plummet. And it’s not just southern Wisconsin—the entire upper Midwest and upper Great Plains regions are getting blasted with arctic air.

That might not be of any solace. But misery loves company.