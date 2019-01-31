JANESVILLE

Attendance was down at several local day care facilities Thursday morning as the bitter polar vortex lingered over Janesville.

Attendance had dropped about 30 percent at the Cradles to Crayons Early Learning Center, 606 N. Main St., Director Mary Weir said. The day care typically sees about 95 percent attendance on a given day.

Janesville Community Day Care Center, 3103 Ruger Ave., saw a similar decline in attendance, Executive Director Theresa Marshall said. Many parents either stayed home with their kids or simply couldn’t leave the house.

“They had every intention to go to work, but their car wouldn’t start,” Marshall said.

The centers were among a host of businesses, day cares and schools that closed Monday and Wednesday because of unsafe weather conditions. Many area schools canceled classes for most of the week.

The flurry of closures left some parents scrambling.

“Everybody’s been a little frustrated,” Weir said. “The majority of parents are understanding and are getting through the week the best they can.

“This is an anomaly. This never happens with us being closed this many times.”

Some families have turned to alternative child care options this week, such as extended family, Weir said.

Marshall said Janesville Community Day Care typically stays open even when schools cancel classes. Her center will shutter if businesses start closing, she said.

“It is what it is,” Marshall said. “If your vehicles aren’t starting, and it’s so severe, I think businesses were more willing to work with families than they have in the past.”

Not all day cares saw fewer children Thursday.

An employee at the Learning Tree Educational Child Care Center, 1101 Suffolk Drive, said she couldn’t talk when a Gazette reporter called shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

When asked if the center was busier than normal, she said, “Right now, yes.” She said the day care primarily was filled with school-age children who were out of school.

Many businesses were closed Wednesday and delayed reopening until noon Thursday. Some day cares were closed Thursday, including Community Kids Learning Center, 2230 Center Ave., and Janesville’s Montessori Children’s House, 1219 S. Oakhill Ave.