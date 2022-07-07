Coffee with the Chief event set for July 12 Gazette staff Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Moore SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEAnother Coffee with the Chief event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Bodacious Brew, 119 N. Main St.Residents can meet with Janesville Police Department Chief Dave Moore to ask questions, voice concerns or engage in conversation.The topic for this chat will be the police department’s drone program. Demonstrations of the program will take place at the event.For more information, contact Sgt. Benjamin Thompson at 608-755-3133 or thompsonb@ci.janesville.wi.us. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville gas station next to Rock County complex to become grocery, sandwich shop Janesville's July Fourth fireworks show postponed till July 10 Janesville man arrested for third OWI in three months Beloit man shot off at least 75 bullets in alleged trailer park homicide attempt 18-year-old Janesville man arrested in Bond Park shooting Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022 Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022