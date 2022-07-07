JANESVILLE

Another Coffee with the Chief event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Bodacious Brew, 119 N. Main St.

Residents can meet with Janesville Police Department Chief Dave Moore to ask questions, voice concerns or engage in conversation.

The topic for this chat will be the police department’s drone program. Demonstrations of the program will take place at the event.

For more information, contact Sgt. Benjamin Thompson at 608-755-3133 or thompsonb@ci.janesville.wi.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you