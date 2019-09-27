JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Edgerton Police Department will participate in Coffee with a Cop Day from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at two Rock County locations, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Coffee with a Cop is a community engagement program created to foster a strong relationship between law enforcement agencies and residents. Residents can grab a cup of coffee and meet with deputies and officers to ask questions, air concerns and get to know local officers.

Rock County sheriff’s Deputies Tony Barr and Emily Miller will be at the Wedge Inn East, 3443 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, during the event.

Edgerton Police Chief Robert Kowalski and Rock County sheriff’s Cmdr. Craig Strouse will be at Café on Main, 1102 N. Main St., Edgerton.