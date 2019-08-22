JANESVILLE

The new Cobblestone Hotel and Wissota Chophouse in downtown Janesville officially opens Friday, the hotel’s owners announced.

In emails and a news release, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites sales director Mary Beth Buonincontro on Thursday wrote that the 53-room hotel and its attached restaurant, Wissota Chophouse, will open for business Friday after a yearlong construction project that transformed a former city parking lot at 20 W. Milwaukee Street to a boutique inn and restaurant.

A Gazette reporter was unable to reach Buonincontro on Thursday, and onsite management in the hotel’s lobby was unavailable Thursday afternoon.

Buonincontro wrote that the hotel’s restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Friday, but she didn’t specify whether rooms were opening or were already booked.

Downtown business stakeholders and city of Janesville officials view the four-story, waterfront hotel as a major economic development win and a centerpiece of recent revitalization and redevelopment projects along the downtown riverfront.

The city provided a six-figure forgivable loan and the land for the project, and the state of Wisconsin also awarded tax incentives for the hotel, which has a pool, a fitness center and business center, along with extended-stay suites with kitchens.

Officials have said they see the hotel as a possible boon for downtown tourism and businesses that operate along West Milwaukee Street.

Crews working on the Milwaukee Street bridge replacement over the Rock River continued their work this week on the delayed project. The bridge remains closed and isn’t expected to be finished until late October.

The Cobblestone is just west of the bridge along the river. As of Thursday, a sidewalk adjacent to the hotel was still lined with construction materials for the new bridge.