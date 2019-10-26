JANESVILLE

Tavenay Stevenson got a bonus when she picked out her hat at the annual Coats for Kids distribution at the Rock County Salvation Army’s Janesville headquarters Saturday.

The hat included battery-powered flashing lights.

The 11-year-old was so happy she broke into a dance.

Her mother, Tiffany Stevenson, had brought her four daughters to the Salvation Army for the first time. Her finances are limited, she said, and without the help, “it would be a little bit devastating.”

“We appreciate it,” she added.

More than 100 families—343 people—got coats as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the event scheduled to run until 3 p.m.

That’s more than the 320 coats distributed last year, said organizer Lindi Paull.

Many also picked up gloves or mittens, hats, boots and scarves.

Ten days ago, things did not look so rosy. Collections were down significantly. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary put out an appeal in The Gazette, and the response was swift and strong, Paull said.

One woman, who identified herself as “The Coat Lady,” brought in 75 used coats, all washed. She told the volunteers she collected the coats at garage sales through the summer, Paull said.

Others brought in new coats, which continued arriving Saturday morning.

It was a scenario familiar to Paull, who said when people are in need in Janesville, others step up.

The need appears as great as ever, organizers said. One family brought chairs and blankets to be first in line at 4:30 a.m. The distribution started at 9 a.m.

The children had more than enough coats, but the supply of adult coats was down 50% from previous years, Paull said.

The auxiliary volunteers were cheerful and upbeat about the effort. Some, such as Anne Thomas and Janice Gage, have been doing this since the first Coats for Kids in 1986 and still seem to enjoy the giving.

“One little girl was so excited, she was jumping in her new coat and didn’t want to take it off,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the auxiliary would welcome younger members to help in coming years.

As the event drew to a close, many coats and piles of hats and mittens remained. Some will be kept for needy families who visit the Janesville Salvation Army. Most of them will go to the Beloit Salvation Army, as has been done for years.

The Beloit Salvation Army doesn’t have an auxiliary to run a coat drive, Paull said, but it will have its own distribution Nov. 9.

The auxiliary also will deliver a bag of knitted hats, mittens and scarves to all 12 Janesville public elementary schools.