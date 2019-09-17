JANESVILLE

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will begin accepting Coats for Kids donations Monday, Sept. 23, at various Janesville and Milton locations.

Residents are invited to donate winter items, including children's and adults' coats and jackets, snow pants, gloves, scarves, hats and boots.

Items that will not be accepted include anything with a broken zipper, dress coats, sweatshirts and fleece jackets.

Collection bins will be located at these sites until Oct. 14:

Dan’s Creston Park Laundromat, 1603 Randolph Road, Janesville.

Maurer’s Market, 2822 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville.

Piggly Wiggly, 727 S. Janesville St., Milton.

Choice Cleaners, 610 E. Memorial Drive, 1926 E. Milwaukee St. and 2919 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville.

Daniels Foods Sentry, 2501 W. Court St., Janesville.

Schnucks, 1501 Creston Park Drive, Janesville.

Premier Bank, 1400 Black Bridge Road, Janesville.

Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville.

Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, Janesville.

Any Janesville elementary school.

Distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Rock County Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville.

Children must attend the distribution to receive a coat, and proof of residence is required.