JANESVILLE

Lindi Paull could tell from the laundry that something wasn't right.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary usually do at least nine days of laundry to prepare for the Coats for Kids winter clothing distribution, which is Saturday, Oct. 26.

This year, they did only three days of laundry.

It really hit home when volunteers hung the clean coats on racks—several of which were empty or half full after everything was hung.

Paull, an auxiliary member overseeing the distribution, said the Rock County Salvation Army has collected about 50% fewer coats, boots, snow pants and other winter items this year. More donations are desperately needed, she said.

"It's overwhelming to see how much we don't have," Paull said Friday.

The greatest shortages are in coats for adults, infant girls and children sizes 14 to 16. Also needed are children's snow pants, waterproof gloves and boots.

Coats and other winter gear can be new or gently used, but used items must be washed, Paull said. Items brought to the Salvation Army's Janesville headquarters, 514 Sutherland Ave., by Thursday, Oct. 24, will be included in the distribution.

Monetary donations also are appreciated to help the organization buy what it needs.

Paull said the women's auxiliary has had to ask for the community's help before. She remembers doing that in 2015, when fall was so warm that the Coats for Kids collection was down 75%. Within a week of the request for help, the auxiliary had made up the difference.

"It was unbelievable," she said.

Paull said the auxiliary is expecting more than 300 people at the Oct. 26 distribution. She wants to have enough coats to go around.

"We're always grateful for everything the community does," she said. "...They have never, ever let us down."