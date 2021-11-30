The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to Clinton’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event this Friday.
“It’s exciting. After our Fall-O-Ween event, we found the community was looking to get back out there and have some fun, and we are hoping the same happens with Winter Wonderland,” Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Laura Schoonover said.
The downtown area will be filled with activities from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Different clubs and organizations will have booths, food, activities, games for kids and music in the downtown,” Schoonover said.
A lighted parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Allen Street downtown. Prizes will be awarded to the best floats. In the past, the parade has attracted a hearty crowd. Santa Claus will be at the Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., and children will be able to get free photos with him.
At 7 p.m. Light Night will commence. People will be provided a map of lighted homes to drive past, and there will be trophies for the best displays. Light Night was conceived last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was such a success, Schoonover said, that it’s returning for a second year.
The map will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page, “Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce,” and on its website, clintonchamberwi.com.
