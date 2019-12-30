CLINTON

The process for hiring a new Clinton Fire Protection District chief is expected to be wrapped up early in 2020, according to interim Clinton Fire Chief Gene Wright.

Wright, who also serves as the town of Beloit fire chief and town of Beloit administrator, said he and Clinton Fire Protection District Board President Ryan Wellnitz will start the review process the week of Jan. 6.

Wright was named interim chief in February 2018 after former fire chief John Rindfleisch resigned in November 2017.

The Clinton Fire Protection District consists of about 30 paid-on-call firefighters and provides service to the village of Clinton, town of Clinton and town of Bradford with a total population of just over 4,000.

On Dec. 3, the department posted the fire chief position with a Dec. 20 application deadline.

Some of the minimum qualifications listed on the application posting include 10 years of experience with five years at the rank of lieutenant or above, hazardous materials operations and motor-pump operator.

In total, nine applications were received, Wellnitz said.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone involved,” Wellnitz added. “We look forward to starting the process.”

Wellnitz said he and Wright would meet with two other fire district board members to narrow down applicants to the finalists before interviews.

The interview process will be made up of three interviews spanning human resources, fire-based knowledge and a practical scenario-based interview, according to Wellnitz.

“We’re hoping to have that wrapped up by early February,” Wellnitz said.

The fire protection district board will then be tasked with hiring a new chief.