CLINTON
Clinton police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that killed two men.
Officers dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Milwaukee Road at Scot Drive reported finding a Jeep had struck a Union Pacific work truck parked on the street. The two men in the Jeep had been killed, according to a Clinton police news release.
A Union Pacific employee in the parked truck was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with non-life threatening injuries. A second employee had minor injuries and refused medical transport, according to the release.
The identities of the men killed were not released pending notification of family. Autopsies are planned by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.