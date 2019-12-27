CLINTON

Mike Schultz spent most of his working life in Rockford, Illinois, but he'll return to the county of his birth next month as Clinton's new police chief.

Schultz will replace retiring Police Chief David Hooker, overseeing a department of six full-time and three part-time officers.

"I look forward to the change and getting to know the people of Clinton," Schultz said.

Hooker informed the Clinton Village Board on Sept. 16 that he was retiring. In October, the village kicked off a search process for the next chief and on Dec. 16, the board selected Schultz, Village Administrator Dan Risse said.

Schultz signed a conditional offer of employment Dec. 20, pending the successful completion of a background investigation and medical and physical requirements.

Village officials want to have Schultz sworn in at the Jan. 20 board meeting and start work Jan. 27, Risse said.

Schultz is the deputy chief of detectives for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in Rockford, where he has served for more than 30 years. His last day with the sheriff's department is Jan. 24.

Schultz has strong connections in the area. He was born in Beloit, attended grade school in South Beloit, Illinois, and graduated from Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, Illinois, in 1986.

He earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University and graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and from the FBI National Academy.

Schultz started working for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in 1989, following in the footsteps of his father, Larry Schultz, a patrol officer for the sheriff's department who worked his way up to chief deputy. After he retired, Larry Schultz served as South Beloit's police chief from 2001 to 2008.

Mike Schultz lives in Roscoe, Illinois, with his wife, Lisa, who is an attorney for the United Auto Workers union in Janesville. They have three grown children and also have family in the Clinton area.

While his work in Rockford has been more crime-driven, Schultz said he is looking forward to more community-driven work in Clinton.

He said he hopes to make more connections in the village, including with small-business owners and school officials.

"Interacting with the people of the community is going to be the first priority," he said.