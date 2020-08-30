TOWN OF BRADFORD
A 31-year-old Clinton man died early Sunday in a single motorcycle crash on South Carvers Road.
A deputy with the Rock County Sheriff's Office located a crashed Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the roadway and an unresponsive man lying in the nearby ditch.
Emergency personnel arrived around 4:37 a.m., and the man was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver was not wearing a helmet. It was undetermined Sunday if alcohol was a factor.
The incident remains under investigation.