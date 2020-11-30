CLINTON
The Clinton Public Library is still looking for a bigger space to serve the community, but that has taken a back seat to more immediate needs.
The library currently is searching for a full-time director after Mary Bieber moved out of state. Maribeth Miller is serving as the interim director.
“We are just buckled down right now using the facility we have,” Miller said of operating during the pandemic. “We are operating at 25% capacity, which is nine people, including staff. We are just taking it slow and steady with very small groups that need to use the computers, copier and fax machine. That’s our primary focus.”
Curbside pickup also has been a popular and necessary service.
“We have a parking spot right outside the back door that is a VIP entrance,” Miller said. “People can just pull up, grab their items and go. That’s been really nice.”
Miller said the long-term focus remains on moving to a new facility. The library’s children’s department is cramped, and computer stations take up most of the space in the adult section, Miller said. The largest room doubles as the village’s municipal court.
However, the library has found ways to be useful despite the lower capacity.
Last week, staff guided an older man through the online process of getting a title for a car he had refurbished, Miller said.
“It gave me the idea to drop off some literature at the senior living apartments here in town,” she said. “Just something that says if there’s something you have to do online and you’re stumped, come down to the library and we can help.
“In the past, they might have had a grandchild or nephew come down and help, but in some cases they just aren’t seeing those people right now, so we’d like to be a resource for them.”