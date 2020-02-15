JANESVILLE
Quitting Boy Scouts was never an option for Mason Gordon, even when he faced tragedy.
Being a scout helped Mason as he grieved the loss of his twin sister, Grace, who died suddenly last year.
Grace was a Girl Scout and was honored with the Spirit of the Eagle Award, an award given to posthumously recognize scouts who lost their lives too soon, Mason said.
Mason let his grief inspire his mission to achieve the scouts’ highest honor: Eagle Scout.
The 15-year-old Clinton High School student hopes to help others who have come across hard times.
For his Eagle Scout project, Mason has started a food train to benefit Janesville’s homeless community.
Here’s how it works:
People, organizations and businesses are asked to sign up for one or more days during an eight-week period. Those who sign up are responsible for providing breakfast and dinner to the residents of one of Janesville’s homeless shelters on the day they sign up for, Mason said.
The train will last from March 2 to April 26. Each week, the train will serve House of Mercy, Project 1649, GIFTS Men’s Shelter or the YWCA, Mason said.
Mason was first inspired by a church project. The church had a Christmas tree with note cards on it. On the note cards were the names of kids and their Christmas lists so people could by them toys, he said.
After his sister’s death, loved ones started a meal train for Mason’s family, which gave him the idea to use food as a way to help those in need, he said.
Homeless shelters do everything they can to help people but often are able to provide only the basics, Mason said.
Mason believes it is meaningful to give those in need something extra, such as a Christmas gift or a home-cooked meal, he said.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the food train is welcome, Mason said.
The best way to get involved is to look up Masons Eagle Food Train on Facebook.
Mason intends to send letters to restaurants in the coming days asking them to participate, he said.
While not participating in Boy Scouts, Mason likes making movies and watching movies, specifically movies from well-regarded directors, he said.
Mason also is a big fan of all kinds of music, except country music. He prefers to listen to music on vinyl records, and he plays guitar in his high school’s jazz band.
When asked if he is a good cook, Mason smiled, said he cooks with family members occasionally but admitted he “is more of an eater.”