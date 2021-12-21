Janeka Copeland and her husband Brad Copeland and two sons Avery, 7, and Evan, 13, are shown in a family photo. Janeka Copeland, a graduate of Clinton High School back in 2001 and a U.S. Army Veteran, lives outside Mayfield, Kentucky where tornadoes ravaged the city. Janeka and her family are assisting with relief efforts.
After having a semitrailer set up about a week ago on Allen Street, people from Clinton and elsewhere, including Madison, Elkhorn, Rockton and Roscoe, have packed it full of nonperishable food, water and other items. to take to tornado-stricken Mayfield, Kentucky, the hometown of Janeka (Stilwell) Copeland, who graduated from Clinton High School in 2001.
“The response has been overwhelming,” said BOXCARS Pub & Grub owner Tim Pogorelski about the community’s response to the call for help.
Copeland; her husband, Brad; and two sons have been working with their church, His House Ministries in Mayfield, to help distribute relief items, meals and more after the tornado ravaged Mayfield on Dec. 10. The Graves County Jail where Janeka Copeland works collapsed when the tornado struck, and she had to help evacuate inmates.
Because the first venture was so successful and more items have been donated, Pogorelski said another truck will be going to Kentucky in about a week-and-a-half.
“We have enough stuff for about a half-trailer right now and will keep taking donations,” he said. “We are waiting to hear from Brad and Janeka to see if there are specific items they are in need of. We are going to keep plugging away.”
People who wish to make donations can bring them to the former Copper Falls restaurant, 102 Allen St., next door to BOXCARS.
Volunteer driver Derek Bates, who works as an over-the-road truck driver for James Churchill & Sons Trucking of Janesville, agreed to take the load down Friday. He went to school with Janeka Copeland and her sister Raquel Stilwell and took along BOXCARS employee Earl Pollet for the ride.
“We left Friday night at 9 p.m. There were about 35,000 to 38,000 double-stacked pallets front to back filled with food, water, pallets of diapers, blankets, jackets, pillows and assorted items we would expect to have in our own homes,” Bates said.
Bates said he is still trying to process the surreal scene he saw in the tornado-ravaged city.
“It’s like the tornado came and just dropped in the center of the town and went straight east,” he said.
Bates said the trip was a success and he has already volunteered to deliver the next load.
“I was only doing what I hoped others would do for me if I was in the same situation,” Bates said.
